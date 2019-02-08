As someone who has been in the Gulf for 43 years, including 23 in Dubai, she has never thought of returning to her home country, not even when her chips were completely down. On the contrary, the former housewife and victim of a job loss in the family knows what it is to survive and bounce back in the face of personal adversity. The result: Saksena has now become a role model for a growing tribe of families who are fighting layoffs, loans and lethargy.