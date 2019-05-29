Sharjah: An Indian driver had a miraculous escape after his vehicle burst into flames in Al Khalidiya, Sharjah on Wednesday morning.
The vehicle was travelling from Al Khan bridge toward Central Market at 7.15am when it caught fire, said Major Hani Al Dahmani, director of media and public relations at Sharjah Civil Defence. Firefighters rushed to the scene to control the blaze. The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Al Kuwaiti Hospital for treatment. The case was handed over to the forensic laboratory to determine how the fire started.
Major Hani has urged motorists to carry a fire extinguisher in their vehicles and carry out regular maintenance to reduce the risk of fire.