Abu Dhabi: Fasten your seatbelt. Get ready for DRIFTx Abu Abu Dhabi, where cutting-edge urban mobility technologies including drones and air taxis and electric cars and boats will be showcased at Yas Marina Circuit on April 25-26, 2024.

The event will gather global innovators to demonstrate the latest in smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility solutions from across the world, complete with live demonstrations of air taxis, self-driving vehicles, and boats, alongside industry discussion sessions.

Organised in collaboration with strategic partners in Abu Dhabi and the UAE's mobility sector, DRIFTx will host 80 global experts to highlight the latest innovations in urban mobility, enhancing collaboration across the industry.

Innovators, experts

Among the 75 exhibitors are notable companies like Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation, and Faraday Future, presenting innovations and VR simulations.

DRIFTx also hosts the DCL24 Split 1 Finale, drone racing, and offers networking opportunities through an exclusive meeting platform. Collaborating with DMT, ADIO, SAVI, and others, DRIFTx aims to drive urban mobility innovation regionally and globally.

Dedicated stages at DRIFTx will host discussions on AI-human synergy, public perception of urban air mobility, and sustainable electric and autonomous vehicles.

This global gathering will be attended by experts and innovators to highlight collaboration across the urban mobility sector. The gathering is organised by Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, Bayanat, and key local and international strategic partners, including 7X, Abu Dhabi Chamber, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Multi-level Group, Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, and Emirates Driving Company. Image Credit: Supplied

Nayef Shahin from ADIO emphasizes DRIFTx's role in fostering collaboration among academics, innovators, regulators, and startups to accelerate mobility solutions. The event will feature 75 global exhibitors, including industry leaders like Archer Aviation and Faraday Future, showcasing innovations and live demonstrations.

Attendees can test drive autonomous vehicles and witness live demonstrations of cutting-edge mobility technologies.

At DRIFTx, attendees can test drive autonomous vehicles and witness live demonstrations of cutting-edge mobility technologies. Image Credit: Supplied

2,000 attendees

DRIFTx aims to gather 2,000 attendees from diverse sectors, offering networking opportunities and dedicated zones for innovation and startups. Supported by strategic partners like DMT, ADIO, and SAVI, DRIFTx is set to be a leading platform for global mobility innovation.

Namir Hourani, Managing Director of GMOLx, said: "As we fast approach Abu Dhabi’s inaugural and one-of-a-kind DRIFTx event, we are proud to be associated with such a stellar speaker lineup and unique exhibition showcase and demos. We have been working closely with our partners, DMT, ADIO, SAVI, and Bayanat to curate a truly unique experience for industry leaders, innovators, startups, government bodies, regulators, and enthusiasts, thereby driving the adoption of smart and autonomous vehicles and the future of urban mobility forward in the region and beyond."