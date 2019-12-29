Khabib Nurmagomedov (inset) was grateful to his friend Cristiano Ronaldo after the Juventus star took the time to enjoy a kickaround with Kazakh youngster Ali Turganbekov, who was born without legs. Image Credit: © Instagram @cristiano / @ali_amir_happy / Getty Images

Dubai: It was a moment of truth for Ali Amir — a boy with no legs — when he finally met Cristiano Ronaldo here.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (inset) was grateful to his friend Cristiano Ronaldo after the Juventus star took the time to enjoy a kickaround with Kazakh youngster Ali Turganbekov, who was born without legs. Image Credit: © Instagram @cristiano / @ali_amir_happy / Getty Images

Ali Amir Turganbekov, 12, a Kazakh boy from Nur Sultan, was in high spirits when he had a kick-about with the football megastar in Dubai.

The determined boy had long stated his desire to meet the Juventus star. And it finally happened.

In the heart-warming video posted on Sunday, Ronaldo was shown with his son playing football with Ali.

Despite being born without legs, Ali is physically active. He is also a popular figure in his country as an avid athlete, and has 123,000 followers on Instagram (@ali_amir_happy).

Social media was abuzz with heart-felt reactions to the scene.

On Twitter, Russian mixed martial champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, stated: "That’s why you the best in the world. Thank you so much @cristiano. You make my brother happy #Dubai"

It was the UFC champ who helped make Ali's dream come true.

Khabib recently met Ali on a trip to Kazakhstan, played football with him. He helped fulfill what the youngster said was a “dream.”