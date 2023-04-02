The Kan Yama Kan (KYK) initiative, established by the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), recently announced the commencement of a book donation through Dubai Public Libraries branches and in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) to aid children and young adults in regions plagued by humanitarian crises around the globe, where they face barriers to accessing books.

UAEBBY has called upon both the community and its institutions to support this cultural and humanitarian venture by donating books and children’s stories in any language through Dubai Public Libraries branches.

The libararies include Hatta Public Library, Al Twar Library, Al Rashidiya Library, Hor Al Anz Library, Al Mankhool Library, Umm Suqeim Library, and Al Safa Art and Design Library, throughout the campaign which runs until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, president of UAEBBY, spoke about the significance of the KYK initiative and Sharjah’s dedication to bolstering the role of knowledge and culture in fostering hope and self-assurance in children who experience difficulties accessing books. “We aim to equip them with tools that can assist them in overcoming the circumstances they are in, providing them with knowledge and insight, and anticipating a brighter future where books play a fundamental role in propelling their communities towards development,”

“As part of the initiative’s mission to accomplish its noble objectives, the UAE’s unwavering support and intelligent leadership, which recognises the importance of giving, have helped maintain KYK’s momentum and expand it to more regions across the world. Collaborations with local and international partners, in addition to the local community and its institutions, have enriched the initiative’s content to cater to different cultures globally,” she added.

Expanding horizons

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector in Dubai Culture, highlighted the significance of the initiative in providing hope to children and adolescents in areas with limited access to books. He said, “We recognise the importance of reading and knowledge in instilling hope and inspiration, expanding horizons that contribute to developing an ambitious generation capable of enacting positive change and participating in the development of their communities. We also acknowledge the importance of collaborating with various cultural entities and institutions to disseminate knowledge in less fortunate countries and make literature and culture accessible to all.”

The CEO emphasised Dubai Public Libraries’ dedication to promoting culture and nurturing minds with knowledge. He noted that Dubai Culture would expend all its efforts to support the success of the KYK initiative in achieving its noble objectives by facilitating donations at all of its branches and delivering them to the intended recipients through partners.

Bringing glimmer of hope

Since its establishment in 2015, the Kan Yama Kan initiative has delivered thousands of books to areas suffering from social or natural calamities and wars, where access to knowledge sources is restricted. With the aid of international partners, the initiative has enabled refugee children to gain access to educational and entertaining content, bringing a glimmer of hope into their lives and enabling them to pursue their aspirations for a brighter future.