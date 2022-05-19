Dubai: A dhow caught fire in Dubai’s Hamriya Port today, a Dubai Civil Defence official said.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, the emergency call was received at 11.54am and firefighters from Hamriya Fire Station and Maritime Rescue teams arrived at the site at 12.01pm.
“The fire was on a wooden dhow. The thick smoke was due to the material inside the dhow,” said a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson.
Firefighters extinguished the fire without reporting injuries or deaths.
The commander of the firefighting teams said the blaze was brought under control at 1.49pm.