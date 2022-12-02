Dubai: Thousands of Dawoodi Bohra community members waving the UAE flag made their way through the Naif Road as part of the community celebrations for the 51st UAE National Day parade on December 2.
The celebratory procession commenced from the Naif Police Station and ended at the Dawoodi Bohra Masjid Complex inDeira. Large number of Dawoodi Bohra community members led by the representative of Sultan al Bohra in the UAE, joined the National Day parade. One of the spectacles of the parade was the marching bands that played patriotic tunes.
Kinana Jamaluddin, president and representative of Sultan al Bohra in the UAE said: “On this 51st UAE National Day, we extend greetings and good wishes to UAE leaders on the 51st National Day.
He further added, “On behalf of the Dawoodi Bohra community living in the UAE, we also take this opportunity to convey our sincere hopes and prayers for the continued stability, advancement and prosperity of the UAE.”
The celebratory procession ended at Dawoodi Bohra Masjid Complex where the flag hoisting ceremony was held.