Sharjah: Sharjah Police arrested an Arab man who stabbed a woman to death on Friday, within two hours of receiving the complaint.
The woman’s mother alerted the police that her daughter was kidnapped by a person known to them. The call was made at 3.15 pm. She also told they had a dispute between them in one of the car parks, according to the police.
Police checked the surveillance cameras at the site and found that the woman was attacked inside the car. The man stabbed her several times, before fleeing with the car. He was later found to be hiding in the car on a beach, said the police. The entire operation was completed in two hours, said Colonel Faisal bin Nassar, Deputy Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation.
The case has been transferred to the public prosecutors for further investigation before being sent to court.
Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the efficiency of the investigation team in solving the crime in record time.