UAE Police warn parents not to leave their cars unlocked at home

Abu Dhabi Police warned parents not to leave their cars unlocked at home to prevent children from getting trapped. Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: The simple act of forgetting to lock your vehicle at home may lead to disastrous consequences, warned police.

On Monday, police issued a cautionary message to families, urging parents and never to leave their car doors unlocked and that “young children should be monitored at all times”.

In the public service announcement, police warned families to always lock their parked vehicles to avoid children getting trapped inside.

“The majority of accidents occur due to unintentional parental neglect. When a child gets trapped inside a vehicle, the heat inside the car and the high level of carbon monoxide can cause suffocation,” said Abu Dhabi Police.

Abu Dhabi Police also advised families against taking long shopping trips and leaving children in the car, and not let them fall asleep – even if the AC is switched on.

Child safety

Motorists can carry out these few tips to ensure the safety of children: