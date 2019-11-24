Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai

Dubai: A man was sentenced to six months in jail for using a dating application to lure a woman into his apartment and raping her five times, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Nigerian defendant was in court on trial again to face charges of raping a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman five times. Earlier he was sentenced to a year in prison to be followed by deportation for raping another woman, a 53-year-old Serbian 20 times. According to official records, the defendant used the same dating application and approach to lure both women into his apartment within one week in January 2019.

The Ukrainian victim testified that the defendant met her in a café in Dubai Marina before convincing her to go to his apartment.

“I saw him on a social media platform and he asked to meet me. He arrived in a taxi and then took me to his building in Al Barsha. He threatened me with a syringe,” the victim said in records.

She claimed that no one was around when she yelled for help. In the flat, he allegedly threatened her with a knife as well.

“He ensured the music was loud so no one could hear me screaming and then he raped me inside the bedroom,” she added.

The defendant didn’t allow her to leave and raped her four more times.

He then asked her to leave the flat, following which she reported the incident to Al Barsha police station.

In court, the defendant was charged with kidnapping the victim and then raping her.

A DNA test corroborated the victim’s claim, the court was told.