Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have advised drivers to make sure the data on vehicle number plates is clearly visible and to refrain from carrying objects such as bicycles or other items at the rear end of vehicles that may block, fully or partially, the view of the plates.
Police stated that Article 27-b of the Federal Traffic Law stipulates that the perpetrators of actions that may lead to “lack of clarity of vehicle plate numbers” will be fined Dh400. Police also stressed their keenness to intensify traffic control and initiate legal measures against vehicles that do not comply with Federal Traffic Law.
Awareness drive
Based on the instructions of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of RAK Police, the Traffic and Patrols Department of RAK Police launched a traffic awareness campaign to monitor vehicle number plates and initiate punitive measures against distorted or unclear number plates.
Brigadier General Ahmad Al-Sum Al-Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols department at RAK Police, said the campaign was launched to monitor the clarity of vehicle number plates and take appropriate legal measures against those who fail to comply with traffic rules and regulations, in accordance with Article 27-b.