A new Smart Police Station has been opened at Al Seef Street on Dubai Creek in a heritage building. Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: If you are hesitant to go to a police station to report a crime or get help, you can do so now by visiting a Smart Police Station even without directly interacting with a police officer in person.

Dubai Police have opened another Smart Police Station (SPS) at Al Seef Street, which is the newest tourist attraction on Dubai Creek showcasing emirate’s culture and heritage with great shopping experience and a range of restaurants.

Visitors can launch their complaints at the SPS using the smart system without the need to go to a traditional police station.

“Perform transactions swiftly and easily at the newly established innovative and smart police station (SPS) located at Al Seef - Dubai Creek,” Dubai Police announced on its twitter handle.

The first Smart Police Station was opened in the City Walk in 2017 followed by one in La Mer beach and Al Rigga Street in Deira. Police plan to open such police stations across the city to make it convenient for people to avail themselves of police services.

The smart police station operate 24 hours, seven days a week and offer 27 key services, including reporting of crimes, traffic incidents and community services. It will also provide 33 fully automated sub-services ranging from getting a good-conduct certificate to social support of victims of family violence,

Once seated in private cubicles at the station, visitors can click on an electronic dashboard to communicate online with police officers around the clock. Residents can visit anytime and report a crime or benefit from our services.

How it works

Visitors enter the station main doors and follow the floor signs to the big screen on the left side and choose between resident and tourist options.

If the person is a resident, they must put their Emirates ID in a slot beside the screen and follow the steps.

If the person is a visitor, they must enter full personal details on a page on the screen and follow the steps.

Choose a service and you will get a token to enter the cubicle service room

List of services

- Traffic fines payment

- Good-conduct certificate

- Home security

- Police leaders at your service

- Traffic status certificate

- Reissuing traffic accident report

- Pay impound fees

- Verify driver

- Labour complaint

- Lost-and-found items

- Lost-item certificate

- File criminal complaint

- Certificate-TWIMC

- Detainee visit request

- Police report inquiry

- Report crime

- Tourist security

- Vehicle inspection request

- Application status

- Heart patient service

- Social support in family violence cases

- Police museum tour