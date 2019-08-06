Dubai: Dubai Police has updated its smart application on Android smartphones using the ‘Kotlin’ programming language to resemble the recently updated version of its smart app on iPhone.

The move aims to allow people easy access to Dubai Police’s smart services. The updated app, launched by the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, links smart services to the happiness index. It includes several services provided in seven languages, including Arabic, English, French, Chinese, German, Russian and Spanish.

It is more interactive with the public to allow them to reach all police services smoothly and easily. It includes a new service for predicting serious accidents. The new feature can detect serious accidents and send calls for help automatically. With its smart volunteer platform, a new feature added to the app, users can volunteer to create a more cooperative and secure society.