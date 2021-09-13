Sharjah: The Sharjah Police have come to the rescue of 12 visitors from Europe and South America who were stuck in the UAE without food and shelter after being duped by fake agents.
The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Community Police Department, helped the visitors to return to their home countries in cooperation with Sharjah Charity and the Red Crescent.
Their plight came to light after the Central Operations Room of Sharjah Police received a report stating that a number of people had gathered in front of a hotel in the emirate after they were duped by a man. The man had arranged for the group to come to the UAE from their home countries on visit visas on the promise of getting them job opportunities. However, he defrauded them and fled.
Lieutenant-Colonel Ahmad Mohammed Al Marri, Director of the Community Police Department at Sharjah Police, said: “A team from the department followed up the case and worked in cooperation with Sharjah Charity Society and the Emirates Red Crescent by providing them accommodation and meals, besides tickets to fly back to their countries.”
He said: “Sharjah Police followed all measures that guaranteed their safe return to their homeland.”
Those who received help were very grateful to the Sharjah Police.