Sharjah: Members of a mobile phone theft gang seen behind shop break-ins and the sale of stolen phones were arrested here following police entrapment operations.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sharjah Police arrested the Asian nationals seen behind the theft of Dh200,000 worth of mobile phones.

Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, Director of the Criminal and Investigations Department at Sharjah Police, said that police investigations proved the suspect’s involvement in several incidents of smartphone shop thefts in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Col. Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zoud said that Sharjah Police operations room received about a mobile phone shop that was broken into late at night and took smart phones and accessories worth Dh200,000. The suspects were arrested within 8 hours of the crime being committed.

Police formed a team to identify and arrest the suspects, through an entrapment operation during which the suspects were caught within 8 hours of their latest crime.

Evidence

Col. Abu Al Zoud said that the police operations room received a call indicating that an unknown person broke the door of a mobile phone shop late at night and took smart phones and accessories worth Dh200,000.

Police checked the surveillance cameras, which showed the thief wearing a mask and gloves to hide his identity and fingerprints while committing the crime.

However, the specialised crime investigation team managed to identify the prime suspect, and arrested him within only 8 hours of committing the crime.

Col. Abu Al Zoud said though the suspect tried to mislead the detectives, the efficiency and skill of the research and investigation team, and the digital surveillance cameras owned by the Sharjah Police installed throughout the emirate, revealed the circumstances surrounding the incident and identified the suspect in detail and brought him to justice.

Stolen items returned

The stolen items were returned to the shop owner.

Confronting the suspect with the evidence, the prime suspect confessed to his crime.

He also revealed the locations of the shops he broke into — as well as his partners who buy phones from him without official purchase receipts.

All of the suspects were transferred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures against them.