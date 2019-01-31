“On the day, he went to work wearing a jacket. He said he removed the diamond from its special bag and hid it in a special box that he hid under his jacket, and then left work. He replaced the diamond’s box with another empty one so that nobody would recognise it, and then he went to the fugitive’s house in Hor Al Anz where they put the diamond in a special shoe and consigned it along with some clothes. When his employer contacted him after the heist had been discovered, the other runaway defendant headed to the airport immediately and travelled out. The security officer said he went to Sharjah and he slept in the streets beside Sharjah Airport for few days before he moved in and hid at the house of the 38-year-old defendant,” he said.