Dubai: A Dubai salesman has been accused of sexually abusing his colleague by placing a small camera on a wiper inside their workplace’s washroom to record a female saleswoman.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday that the 33-year-old Bangladeshi defendant planned to record the 27-year-old Filipina saleswoman at their workplace in the Naif area of Dubai in March 2020.
She claimed that she went to the bathroom on the second floor and took the wiper to clean the floor when a camera fell off from its stick.
“I held the wiper to clean the floor, but was surprised by a small camera falling off from the stick. I checked the camera and kept the memory card with me,” said the Filipina victim.
She took the camera home and checked the memory card in her laptop.
“I saw the defendant enter the bathroom and adjusting the camera on the wiper while it was recording and then left the bathroom. I saw myself entering the bathroom later,” she added.
The woman reported the incident to the Naif Police Station the next day.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant was the one who had fixed the camera inside the washroom and left. After that, the victim was captured on the camera.
During interrogation, the defendant admitted placing the camera to record the victim.
The defendant was charged with sexually abusing the victim.
The next hearing will be on August 12.