Sharjah: One person has died and another seriously injured in an explosion caused by a leakage in a cooking gas cylinder at a scrap shop in Al Sajja area in Sharjah, officials said.
The accident occurred on December 28. The person died on January 2 and his body was moved to the forensic laboratory on January 5.
The 25-year-old victim, F.M.M., was from Pakistan. The injured person was identified as F.H.Sh., aged 29 years. He is in a critical condition and remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Al Qassimi Hospital.
The owner of the shop, R.F., told Gulf News that his son-in-law [the deceased] was cutting the 50-pound gas cylinder, to be sold as scrap, when the incident occurred. His friend was sitting with him chatting at the time.
Then explosion took place around 8.15am. The owner said that he received a call from his son-in-law, who told him that he was burning and asked him to call the ambulance.
The owner immediately contacted National Ambulance. F.M.M. was admitted to the hospital at 10.35am in a critical condition. He died of his injuries on January 2 at 5.45pm and his body moved to forensic laboratory.
Al Sajja Police station has launched an investigation over the incident.