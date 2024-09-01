Brigadier Harib Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, stated that the arrests are part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal street vendors who violate safety laws and regulations.

“These actions are taken to protect the community from behaviours or phenomena that could cause harm, to achieve the highest levels of public safety, and to ensure the continued security and well-being of Dubai’s residents,” he said.

Al Shamsi explained that security teams from the General Department of Criminal Investigation managed to seize two vehicles used by the nine individuals to sell unlicensed gas cylinders in violation of laws and regulations.

“The offenders were also using unapproved storage locations, and the security teams confiscated 343 unlicensed cylinders,” he revealed.

Public safety concerns