Demands Dh54,000 failing which she would send ‘intimate’ videos to his family

Dubai: A 35-year-old woman was accused of threatening and blackmailing an Emirati man to pay Dh54,000, failing which she would send intimate pictures and videos of them to his family.

The 35-year-old Emirati man testified at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday that he met the Moroccan woman, a dancer, in a nightclub.

When the couple entered into a relationship, the man told her about his family, wife and daughter.

“I told her that I want to have a serious relationship with her if she quit her job and cut drinking alcohol and she agreed. In May 2018, I discovered that she hadn’t quit her job, so I cut my relations with her and changed my phone number,” the man said.

The man’s friends told him that she kept calling them asking for his new number. When he called her, she asked for financial help, following which he sent her Dh5,500.

“She phoned me after a few days and blackmailed me for 140,000 Moroccan dirhams [Dh54,000], besides a monthly salary of Dh4,500. She also threatened to inform my family about our relationship,” he added.

The woman also sent him a clip via WhatsApp of them exchanging kisses and then threatened to forward it his family if he didn’t pay her the money.

The man alerted Dubai Police who checked his chat and summoned the defendant.