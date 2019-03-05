For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Ajman: Police have arrested a Pakistani man suspected of killing his former brother-in-law who was found with several stab wounds in Al Naimyah area of Ajman on March 2.

The accused was arrested 12 hours after the crime from Dubai International Airport while trying to flee the country.

On Saturday afternoon, Criminal Investigations Department officers found the man lying on the street soaked in blood and in a critical condition. He was quickly taken to Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Ajman Criminal and Investigation Department, said police formed a team immediately and spoke to the victim who manage to utter the first name of the attacker before he died.

The team inspected the crime scene and checked police cameras on the street where the victim was found.

Further investigations and facial-recognition technology helped the police to positively identify the suspect and arrested him at Dubai airport.

Upon interrogation, the suspect told police that he stabbed the victim as he had divorced his sister.

The suspect, in his 30s, admitted he had come to the country with the intent to kill the victim, aged 40.