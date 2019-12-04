Accused had allegedly shouted that ‘all the policemen are in my pocket’

A man has been sentenced to six months in jail for public disorder and resisting arrest after threatening and insulting police.

The 42-year-old British man was arrested with a Vietnamese woman in March this year when they were spotted by police walking along Bank Street in Bur Dubai after midnight. The couple were staggering and causing a commotion, according to a police officer.

“I asked them to take a taxi and leave but they refused,” said the officer. “They kept shouting and the defendant pointed his finger at me and threatened me with his nationality,” the policeman added.

The man resisted arrest and assaulted police while the 29-year-old Vietnamese woman hit the officers with her bag.

The man allegedly said, “You don’t know who I am. One phone call and you will see what will happen. All the policemen are in my pocket,” according to statements from the officers.

The woman blocked the police patrol from leaving, before a second patrol came and took both her and the man to Bur Dubai Police Station.

The couple confessed to being under the influence of alcohol and don’t remember what happened, according to Dubai Public Prosecution.

Both were charged with assault and illegally consuming alcohol.

The male defendant was additionally charged with issuing threats to police.