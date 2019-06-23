For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A Bangladeshi man, who trafficked a teenage girl and raped her, was sentenced to life in jail to be followed by deportation, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

The 17-year-old girl, who was forced to work in a brothel for seven months to support her family, was rescued by Dubai Police in September 2018.

The Bangladeshi girl identified as S.A. arrived in the UAE in February last year after a countryman got her a passport that said she was 25 and a visit visa.

The 44-year-old Bangladeshi defendant raped the girl before putting her in a brothel with the promise of sending Dh1,500 per month to her mother and sisters in their home country.

In September 2018, Dubai Police received information about a minor girl forced to work in prostitution. They set up a trap, arrested the 44-year-old defendant and rescued the girl.

The victim said in official records that she was initiated into prostitution in a flat at Al Ghusais area.

An Emirati officer at the Human Trafficking Department, Dubai Police, said that they sent an undercover policeman to the brothel as a customer. The policeman saw the victim inside the flat with other six prostitutes and gave a signal to the police unit who raided the flat and rescued the girl.