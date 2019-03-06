Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man has been sentenced to 15 years in jail followed by deportation for raping and forcing a teen into prostitution after he brought her into the country claiming she was his daughter, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Pakistani defendant was charged with human trafficking, rape and running a brothel.

According to official records, the defendant tampered with the 13-year-old girl’s passport to make it appear she was his daughter then brought her to the UAE on a tourist visa two years ago.

He forced her to work in prostitution until a customer fell in love with her and fought with her trafficker when the latter tried to rape her for a third time.

The Pakistani victim said the defendant took advantage of her poor conditions back home and convinced her and her family that she would be making good money in Dubai.

“He raped me in Pakistan before we flew to Dubai together. He used to force me to have sex with 10 people each day at his brothel,” said the girl.

The defendant also raped her in Dubai and would beat her up if she refused.

The customer who had fallen in love with her told prosecutors that he tried to get her out of the brothel, but when he heard that the defendant raped her, he had a fight with the defendant and alerted Dubai Police in September of last year.

An Emirati policeman said: “A man called us to report a rape. When we went to the location he provided, we discovered it was a brothel and that the teen was forced to work in prostitution. We arrested two other women who were also practising prostitution.”

Dubai Police arrested the defendant and the man who reported the incident and both were charged with rape.

The man who alerted police was sentenced to three years in jail for rape as according to UAE law, having sex with a minor is considered rape.

The two Pakistani women were sentenced to three years in jail on prostitution charge.