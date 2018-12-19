A policeman told prosecutors: “We were notified about a suicide at the labour accommodation. When we reached the location, we found the Filipino man’s body hanging from the ceiling. He had left a handwritten suicide note in which he asked for the arrest of the Pakistani suspect. During questioning, the suspect alleged that he knew that the Filipino was gay and had been involved in an affair with another colleague. The 23-year-old claimed that after his countryman colleague left the UAE, he sent him on WhatsApp photos of the Filipino undressed and performing oral sex on him. The suspect alleged that he forwarded those explicit images to the Filipino and threatened to circulate them via WhatsApp if he didn’t give him an iPhone 5.”