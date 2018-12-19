Dubai: A man has been accused of threatening to shame his co-worker who committed suicide. The Pakistani suspect had threatened to share the victim’s photos performing oral sex, before the latter killed himself.
In July 2017, the Filipino co-worker was reported to have hung himself in the washroom of a trading company’s labour accommodation at Al Muhaisnah.
According to records, when police arrived at the scene, they found his body hanging and a handwritten suicide note nearby, in which he asked for the 23-year-old Pakistani to be arrested.
Primary police interrogations revealed that the Pakistani, who works as a dyer, had discovered that his Filipino co-worker was gay and had been involved in a homosexual affair with another co-worker.
The accused was said to have obtained photos of the Filipino indulging in oral sex with a colleague and had been blackmailing and threatening to shame him, if he didn’t give him an iPhone 5.
Prosecutors charged the suspect of misusing WhatsApp to blackmail and threatening to shame the Filipino by circulating his photos.
The Pakistani did not appear at the Dubai Court of First Instance, where he was scheduled to enter his plea on Wednesday.
A policeman told prosecutors: “We were notified about a suicide at the labour accommodation. When we reached the location, we found the Filipino man’s body hanging from the ceiling. He had left a handwritten suicide note in which he asked for the arrest of the Pakistani suspect. During questioning, the suspect alleged that he knew that the Filipino was gay and had been involved in an affair with another colleague. The 23-year-old claimed that after his countryman colleague left the UAE, he sent him on WhatsApp photos of the Filipino undressed and performing oral sex on him. The suspect alleged that he forwarded those explicit images to the Filipino and threatened to circulate them via WhatsApp if he didn’t give him an iPhone 5.”
The presiding judge said the suspect will be brought from detention and produced in court when it reconvenes on January 13.