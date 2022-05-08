Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested a man for impersonating a security officer so he could take pedestrians cash and belongings in Al Sajaa area.
The suspect was reported to have been lurking in Al Saja area looking for his victims to ask them for their IDs and hand over their personal belongings and cash to him.
Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said the CID received several complaints about a man who was posing as a security officer.
Suspect arrested
A squad of police officers was formed to track down the suspect, who was later identified and arrested. The perpetrator confessed to the charges against him, Col Abu Al Zoud said.
The CID director urged the public not to obey orders from anyone claiming to be police until they present their police ID cards, noting that the police do not ask people for their wallets or money.
He underlined the keenness of Sharjah Police to protect citizens and residents and ensure their safety, and urged people to co-operate with security authorities by reporting any suspicious activities, threats, thefts or any other offences.
People should report any suspicious activities to Sharjah Police on 065632222 or 999.