Defendant said he would rip his friend’s clothes off over Dh50,000 debt

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man who threatened to beat his friend and rip his clothes off in public, was acquitted by Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

The 35-year-old Indian defendant claimed the 43-year-old victim owed him Dh50,000 from a business transaction, but the victim had refused to pay.

The victim, who has known the defendant since childhood, said he received a call to pay in July of this year, but he claimed he had already settled his dues.

“Two months before the incident, an argument happened between my brother and the defendant’s father in India,” said the victim.

“The defendant was angry after that and called me asking for the money.

“I refused because I paid it in the past. He threatened to beat me and take off my clothes in the market in front of the people,” the victim added.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant who claimed he worked with the victim for three years and that the victim was meant to pay him Dh50,000 but kept delaying.

“He claimed that he called the victim, but was under the influence of alcohol and couldn’t remember the conversation between them,” said a police officer. “He said that he needed the money for his sister’s marriage in India.”