Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A jewellery maker went on trial for allegedly raping a woman nearly 20 times and forcing her to eat dog food, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Nigerian defendant lured the Serbian woman to meet him at coffee shop in Marina area in Dubai after they met on Badoo, a social media platform.

The 53-year-old Serbian woman testified that she met him in the coffee shop in January. She said that she went with him to his apartment at Al Barsha area after he threatened her with a knife.

“We met on Badoo application and agreed to meet. He threatened me with a knife and took a taxi to his apartment. He took my passport, two mobile phones, shoes and my cloths and locked the door and raped me repeatedly for nearly 20 times,” the woman testified.

However, the records didn’t reveal the time period of the rape incidents.

“He physically assaulted me and prevented me from eating or drinking. He threatened and forced me to eat dog food.”

The defendant called a taxi for the woman to return back to her home and later she alerted Dubai police who apprehended the defendant.

Investigations revealed that CCTV footage showed the woman following the man through the building’s entrance on the day of the incident.

A police report said officers were not able to detect a weapon being pointed at the woman in the recordings.

However, Dubai Public Prosecution said that the defendant committed a similar crime against an Ukrainian woman and that the investigation still ongoing for the second incident.