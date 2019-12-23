Representative image. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Dubai

Dubai: A man was accused of forging license of a chain of 26 famous restaurants in UAE and illegally obtaining Dh348,000 from his company, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday.

The 49-year-old Indian manager of the company that runs the restaurants said their 43-year-old Egyptian employee was responsible for renewing the trade licenses for the restaurants.

In 2017, a representative from Economic Department in Ras Al Khaimah, visited their company in Dubai to alert them about not renewing their licenses.

“We showed him copies of the renewed licenses and they told us that its fake. We checked the licenses of other restaurants in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and it wasn’t renewed. We summoned the defendants who claimed that he renewed the licenses but then disappeared. We lodged a case with Al Rashidiya police station,” the Indian manager said in official records.