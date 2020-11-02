The murder took place in an apartment in Ajman Image Credit: Gulf News. For illustrative purpose only

Ajman: Police have arrested four Asian men in connection with the death of an Asian investor and the theft of Dh100,000 from his apartment. The victim’s body was found with several stab wounds in a building in Al Rawdha area in Ajman .

The foursome was arrested after a failed attempt to leave the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal and Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said they were arrested from the plane minutes before their takeoff. He said a report the operations room received a report about a 32-year-old man of Asian nationality who lived in an apartment in Rawdha had been missing. Within six hours of receiving the report, the police were able to solve the case.

He said the police patrol went to the victim’s apartment where there was no response. Following due legal procedure, they opened the apartment and found a dead body inside. The Criminal Investigation Department, prosecutor and forensic experts were notified, Investigations established that the body belonged to the missing person and that he was an investor and the owner of the building in which he lived.

Further investigations led the police to the suspects who were living in a neighbouring apartment but were about to leave the country. In coordination with the Dubai Police and the operations room at the airport, it was found that the suspects had already boarded the plane. They were promptly arrested after being deplaned. One of the suspects was arrested in Sharjah in cooperation with Sharjah Police.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to entering the victim’s apartment and stealing cash amounting to Dh100,000. The victim, was had gone out, was stabbed to death with a weapon, upon his return.