Dubai Police arrest gang that posed as policemen to carry out the crime

Dubai Court Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A gang of eight Indian men has been accused of kidnapping an Indian businessman and robbing Dh1.9 million from his office.

Dubai Court of First Instance heard that three of the defendants had posed as policemen and lured two Indian men outside their company in Naif area to allow the others to steal the money from the company’s safe.

According to official records, the 48-year-old Indian businessman was inside his office when the defendants arrived asking for his commercial licence.

He told them that it was with his partner for renewal, following which the defendants took his mobile phone and company keys.

“They asked me and my employee to come with them in their car and that we were going to Al Rashidiya police station,” said the Indian businessman in official records.

The defendants then drove towards International City and stopped the car near a supermarket to buy water.

“They handed me the phone and asked me to buy an energy drink for them. I stepped out and they disappeared.”

The businessman called his partner who rushed to the office and found the safe open.

According to records, the gang stole Dh1.9 million.

Dubai Police arrested the defendants who admitted to the robbery.

Prosecution charged five of the defendants with kidnapping and robbery. The other three defendants were charged with abetting the crime by posing as policemen.