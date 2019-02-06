Dubai: A gang went on trial after allegedly stealing a bill payment kiosk, worth Dh28,000, outside a grocery shop in Al Quoz industrial area, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
The gang, comprising four Pakistanis aged 22 to 28, is said to have uprooted the 138kg kiosk and transported it to another place in a black vehicle in the wee hours of a March morning last year, records said.
The defendants who broke the machine with a hammer later hoped they would find good money in it. But as it turned out, there was only Dh2,615 inside.
Dubai Police were alerted at 8am. The suspects, who were arrested by Sharjah Police, were handed over to them for questioning.
According to records, “The suspects confessed that they used a black GMC to move the kiosk from its place after cutting the cable that connected the machine to the supermarket. They damaged the machine, stole the money inside and then threw it on the roadside,” a policeman said in the records.
However, the Pakistani defendants denied charges of armed robbery and damage to the kiosk.
The case has been adjourned to February 24.