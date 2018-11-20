Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Cassation Court is expected to hand down a final judgement in the rape and murder case of an 11-year-old Pakistani boy on December 9, the presiding judge of the cassation court said during a hearing on Tuesday.
A Pakistani man, accused of raping and brutally killing his nephew during Ramadan in May 2017, was not present in the court despite a court order in the previous trial to appear in the court.
The presiding judge of the cassation court said the court will further look into the case before delivering its final judgement in the case.
The boy, Azan Majid Janjua, went missing in the last week of May 2017 and later his body was found on his building’s rooftop on the morning of May 30 when an AC technician went to the area to check a malfunctioning chiller.
During the last hearing on November 11, the presiding judge asked the accused about the charges of rape and murder but he denied all charges of murder and rape at the apex court too.
He kept denying his involvement in the case since the beginning of the case but all forensic and CCTV footages proved him guilty.
The parents of the boy also appeared in the case on Tuesday and again they demanded death penalty for the accused and urged for a speedy judgement in the case as they are going through a mental trauma because the case refreshes their memories of their beloved son.
Dr Majid Janjua, the father of Azan told Gulf News after the trial: “We want speedy judgement in the case and we are firm in our demand for death penalty for the accused. We hoped that today the court will pronounce its final verdict but it further moved to December. We were told by the court that a final consultation with judges of appeal courts have to be sought to deliver the concluding verdict, and it’s compulsory as per the rules of the country.”
In previous judgements, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance and Appeal Court had already awarded capital punishment to the accused for raping and strangling his nephew. All eyewitnesses, CCTV footages, forensic reports, traffic police evidences and Public Prosecution’s comprehensive investigations proved that he committed the crime on the rooftop of the same building where the victim resided.
First he raped then strangled the boy using a rope, and then he fled the scene wearing an abaya to disguise his identity.