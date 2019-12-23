Ajman Civil Defence rushed to put out the blaze on Sunday night

A fire tore through a resident's home in Ajman on Sunday night. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: A family home was left charred and covered in ashes after a massive fire erupted in the premises on Sunday night.

In a statement issued by Ajman Civil Defence, the gutted home was located in the area of Musharif.

Upon receiving the 999 call, the operations Control Room dispatched a team of firefighters and ambulances to the scene. Firemen were able to successfully extinguish the fire and prevented it from spreading to other homes nearby.

No casualties were reported.

All family members were reported safe, according to Ajman Civil Defence. Image Credit: Supplied

Brigadier Mohammed Ali Jumeirah, Acting Director General of the General Directorate of Ajman Civil Defense, appealed to all families to take necessary precautions in their homes and to ensure that all electrical appliances are properly installed and efficiently maintained.