A visitor was robbed after he was lured on a social media app. Image Credit: Ask the Law

Dubai: A Dubai visitor, who went to see a Brazilian woman after getting to know her via the Tinder app, was stripped naked, threatened with a knife and robbed by a gang.

Dubai Court of First Instance on Wednesday heard from a 36-year-old Spanish visitor that he spoke with whom he believed was a Brazilian woman through the Tinder app and went to meet her at the Business Bay area in December last year.

When he reached the apartment, three women and three men from Nigeria dragged him inside, physically assaulted him and held him at knifepoint. They stole his credit cards and used it for different purchases worth Dh19,552. “I tried to escape but they beat me up and stripped me naked. They recorded the entire incident. They threatened to kill me and took away my credit cards,” the Spanish visitor said, as per records. “They told me if I reported the incident to police, then they will make a complaint that I attacked the women.”

The man was locked inside the apartment for a day and later they kicked him out.

The victim reported the incident to Bur Dubai Police station. Police arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian woman after investigations.

During interrogation, she admitted that she met her countrymen near a shopping centre in Sharjah who promised her to find a job. “They asked me to rent an apartment in Dubai under my name and I went with them to the apartment. After one hour, another woman opened the door to the man and they dragged him inside,” the woman said in records.

She claimed that one of the suspects threatened the victim with a knife and stripped him naked. He gave them the credit card and other suspects went outside to withdraw the money. She identified the victim when police showed his picture to her.

Other suspects remain at large.