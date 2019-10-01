Picture used only for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai:

A teacher went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was accused of sexually abusing a student inside an emptry classroom.

The 16-year-old Syrian student went to his private school in Bur Dubai with his mother in July to get his year-end results when the incident happened.

While his mother waited for him in the administration office, he went to greet his teachers.

The boy said in official records that when he saw his Arabic teacher in the corridor, they entered into a conversation.

“He told me that I had passed all the papers except Arabic and Physics. He explained to me how I should study for the tests. He later asked me to enter an empty classroom to complete our discussion.”

The 55-year-old Syrian defendant then start joking with the student. Subsequently, he touched his neck, hugging him from behind and sexually abused the boy.

When a cleaner walked in, the boy, unaware of the teacher’s intentions, agreed to move to another empty classroom to continue the discussion.

The teacher abused the boy again and kissed him on the cheek.

The teen then pushed his teacher away and screamed at him while the defendant begged him not to tell anyone what happened.

The student then ran back to his mother who was looking for him.

“I asked the teacher about my son’s results and he offered to give my son private lessons and gave me his number. When we left the school, my son told me what happened,” the boy’s mother said.

The mother then alerted the school’s administration before reporting the incident to Dubai Police.

“It was a sensitive issue and I thought about it for two days before I opened a case against the teacher in the police station,” she said.