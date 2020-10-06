Ask the Law Image Credit: Ask the Law

Dubai: A Dubai salesman has been found not guilty of trying to rape a visitor by the Dubai Court of First Instance.

A 22-year-old woman from Latvia had testified that she had gone to the bathroom at her apartment in Al Barsha and that when she returned, she saw the defendant waiting in her room. “I was checking my phone when I entered the room and saw him inside. I was scared and texted a message to my friend who was staying in the same building, asking for help,” said the woman in records.

According to the victim, the 33-year-old Pakistani defendant asked her to kiss him before pushing her down on the bed.

“He pushed me on to the bed and tried to rape me. I resisted him until my friend arrived,” she said.

The 27-year-old friend from South Africa entered the room and asked the victim to go to his apartment. He also informed the building supervisor. After five days, the victim went to Al Barsha Police Station to report the crime.

“She texted me that she needed help. I heard her yelling at the defendant and asking him to leave. When I pushed the door open, he was wearing an underwear and she told me that he tried to rape her,” the South African witness said on record.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant and he was charged with attempted rape.