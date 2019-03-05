If you like watching crime dramas, #BehindTheYellowTape should be on your list

Screenshot from Dubai Police video Image Credit: Dubai Police/ Instagram

What you need to know: The episode #BehindTheYellowTape was uploaded on Instagram.

The episode was uploaded on March 3

Dubai: If you enjoy watching crime thrillers then the Dubai Police’s new short crime series #BehindTheYellowTape, should be on your list.

Uploaded as an IGTV post on Instagram from their official handle, @dubaipolicehq, the first episode gives viewers an idea of how police officers in Dubai fight crime and uncover evidence.

Uploaded on March 3, the sixty-eight second clip opens with the line: “No matter how hard you try and conceal the evidence, we will be able to uncover it.”

The video discusses the challenges faced by officers and the teams that respond to criminal cases. It sends the message that crime experts are trained to uncover evidence and that “Dubai Police has specialised teams to discover and collect the most accurate evidence in innovative ways.”

The episode had more than 9,000 views over the past two days, and Instagram users were impressed.

User @roza.malik called the Dubai Police the “world’s best police” while user @carlamnicola commented on the video and said: “Amazing, so good”.