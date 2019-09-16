Man claims it was prescribed to him to fight depression

Dubai: An American investor who was caught at Dubai International Airport with marijuana oil used in e-cigarettes claimed at the Dubai Court of First Instance that it was prescribed by doctors for depression.

The 33-year-old American defendant was arrested in July 2019 at the airport as he was carrying 11 pods of ‘marijuana oil’ or cannabidiol, known as CBD.

Inspectors found with him 17 marijuana cigarettes weighing 21 grams, chocolate bars contain marijuana weighing 381 grams and two 60ml bottles of liquid marijuana.

“It’s for my personal use. I suffer from depression and anxiety,” the defendant told judges.

A criminal lab report confirmed a substance found inside his luggage was illegal CBD oil.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with possessing and smuggling illegal substances. The verdict is expected on October 6 until which time the defendant will remain under police custody.

The case is the second of its kind in Dubai Courts this year.