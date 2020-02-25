Dubai Courts Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: A man, who was having illegal sex with a woman in Dubai, was robbed of Dh25,000 by an aide of the woman, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Cameroonian man was looking for a prostitute when he met the Nigerian woman at Abu Hail and offered her Dh80 for her “services” in her house. While they were in bed, he claimed he noticed someone snatching money from his pants kept near the bed.

The woman’saide, also a Nigerian, attacked the Cameroonian man and punched him in the face when he asked him to return the money.

The Cameroonian man, who worked at a car garage, had been terminated and had received his end-of-service benefits worth Dh55,000.

He was walking with his friend when he saw the 22-year-old Nigerian woman with whom he struck a deal for Dh80. They then went to a house which was divided into sections with curtains.

“I took off my clothes and kept my pants near the bed. When I noticed the money being taken from my pants, I yelled at the woman and asked her to return the money. Her friend appeared from behind the curtain asking me to forgot the money and leave the house,” the Cameroonian man testified.

When the 28-year-old Nigerian man punched him in the face, he sought help from his friend who was waiting for him outside the house.

When the man’s friend called Dubai Police, the Nigerian pair told officers that the Cameroonian broke into their house and raped the woman.

“What they said was a lie. The woman agreed to have sex with my friend and later stole his money,” the Cameroonian friend said in records.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the Nigerian duo with theft. The woman was charged with practising prostitution and staying illegally in the country. The Nigerian man was charged with physical assault. The Cameroonian man was charged with having an illegal affair with the woman. All the three were arrested.