Expat had asked victim to come to his apartment to browse hair products at low prices

Dubai: A Dubai hairdresser has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for allegedly raping a woman after luring her to his residence to offer her cosmetics and hair treatment at low prices.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the woman was in a restaurant at Jumeirah Lake Towers where she met the man.

He introduced himself as a hairdresser at a salon before offering her hair products at low prices.

“He checked my hair and told me that it was damaged. He offered me products and cosmetics at reasonable prices and promised to find a job for me in a salon for a Dh7,000 salary,” the woman said in official records.

What happened next

The man then asked her to come to his residence in a nearby tower. When she went with him to his apartment, he allegedly showed her the cosmetics before pushing her to the bed.

“He threatened to kill me and asked me to have a sexual affair,” she added.

She alleged that the defendant raped her and when she kept yelling for help, he assaulted her, until she bit his finger and scratched him with her nails. The defendant allowed her to leave the apartment, after which she alerted Dubai Police.

Defendant arrested

An officer arrested the defendant, who denied luring the woman to his apartment and claimed the woman had agreed to have a consensual affair in exchange for money. The tower’s watchman said in the court records: “I saw them enter the building but after two hours, she came out crying and called the police. She told me the defendant was lying.”

During interrogation at Al Barsha Police Station, the defendant claimed she agreed to have an affair with him for Dh500 but he didn’t have the money, adding that he had said he would pay her later.