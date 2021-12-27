Defendant suspected wife of having an affair and stabbed her, before calling the police

Dubai: The Dubai Court of Appeals has overturned a life-in-jail sentence against a man, who had stabbed his wife to death in Dubai, to ten years in jail.

The husband had stabbed his wife 11 times in the head, chest, neck and abdomen because he suspected she was having an affair with another man.

Last Wednesday, the Dubai Court of First Instance had sentenced the man to life in jail. However, the appeals court reduced the verdict to ten years in jail, to be followed by deportation.

The incident took place in September last year. The defendant said during investigation that he had left his former wife and family to marry his countrywoman, after the couple met in 2018 and fell in love. “I gave up my family and my first wife to be with her. We got married in 2019. My friends later told me that she was having an affair,” the defendant said.

He said that on the day of the incident, he had called her several times, when a man she was with answered one of the calls and asked him not to disturb them, before hanging up.

The husband then bought a knife from a nearby supermarket and waited for his wife outside a building on Sheikh Zayed Road. According to official records, when the woman arrived at the spot around 8.10pm, the defendant asked her about the man she was with. But even before she could answer, he started stabbing her. He then took pictures of her lying in a pool of blood and called the police.