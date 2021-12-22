Victim’s brother-in-law reported the incident to Dubai Police who arrested the four men

Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a one-year sentence against four men who kidnapped and assaulted their fellow citizen following a dispute.

According to official records, the four men kidnapped the victim from the Naif area of Dubai in May. They assaulted him in a house before locking him up in a flat in Sharjah for three days.

They allowed him to leave the flat after threatening to kill his family in his home country if he reported the incident to the police.

One of the defendants testified that he had given the victim four gold bars to hand them over to his friend in their home country, but the victim did not do so.

The 22-year-old victim, who works as a salesman, testified that he had only introduced the defendants to his friend to deliver the gold.

How the ordeal began

“I was in Naif area when the defendants arrived and dragged me to a nearby car after the dispute. They put me in a house and assaulted me, asking to connect them with the person who received the gold,” said the victim on record.

They took him to a flat in Sharjah and kept him confined for three days. The victim’s brother-in-law then reported the incident to the police who arrested the four defendants.