Sharjah: Sharjah Police confiscated 450 scooters, bicycles and motorbikes in November as part of a campaign to enforce traffic rules, an official said on Sunday.
The campaign was launched in cooperation with Sharjah Municipality and lasted for three weeks. Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Ali Bin Haider, acting director of Al Buhairah Police station, said the crackdown on riders and cyclists was part of an ongoing traffic campaign aimed at making roads safer and to reduce accidents.
Lt Col Bin Haider said the Traffic and Patrols Department launched a massive campaign in Sharjah within the areas of jurisdiction of Al Buhairah Police Station to limit the use of electric scooters and bicycles on main roads.
Common violations
The campaign resulted in the seizure of 23 electric scooters, 148 motorcycles and 279 bicycles. The most prominent of these violations was riding scooters and bicycles in places and on roads not designated for such vehicles and the riders’ failure to comply with safety measures such as wearing of helmets and glow-in-the-dark vests.
Lt Col Bin Haider urged all riders of scooters, bicycles and other two-wheelers to use their vehicles only within the allowed zones and adhere to safety measures such as wearing of helmets.