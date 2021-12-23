Sharjah: A 45-year-old fugitive had a miraculous escape from death when he jumped off the third floor of a building to avoid arrest during a police raid here on Tuesday night.
The Bangladeshi man, identified as M.O., fractured his leg and skull when he tumbled off the third floor of a building in the Al Nabaa area of Sharjah. He was rushed to hospital by National Ambulance.
Police said they received information about some illegal activities being undertaken in an apartment. After confirming the authenticity of the complaint and obtaining the necessary permission from Public Prosecution, Police raided the apartment.
When the man saw policemen at the door of the flat, he panicked and jumped off the building. He was rushed to Al Hospital with serious injuries and placed under police custody.
Wasit Police Station is investigating the case.