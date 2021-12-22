The Sharjah skyline. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have launched a security awareness campaign aimed at reducing thefts at construction sites, in line with the UAE Ministry of Interior’s strategy of promoting safety and security.

Sharjah Police began a month-long field campaigns on December 20 to create awareness among contracting offices, scrap shops and owners of residential facilities, among others.

The security awareness campaign targets owners of facilities under construction, with the aim of educating them to protect their property from theft through a number of measures and procedures.

Month-long drive

Colonel Yousef Obaid Bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at Sharjah Police, said that the campaign would continue for a month since its launch on December 20, with the participation of the Media and Public Relations Department, the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, the Community Police Department, and the Central Region Police Department. The strategic partners for the campaign are Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority and Tawjeh Center.

Col Bin Harmoul said the campaign would address a number of security and safety issues related to protecting facilities under construction from thefts and the preventive measures that need to be followed.

Tips for theft prevention

As part of the campaign, safety tips in Arabic and English will be posted on police’s social media platforms. The instructions include tips for theft prevention, such as placing permanent guards at the site, keeping construction equipment and material in a safe place, using solar-powered lights for night surveillance, reporting any suspicious activities around the construction sites.