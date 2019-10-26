Victim claims he offered to write off water bill in exchange for a kiss

Dubai: A water delivery man has been sentenced to three months in jail for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, Dubai courts heard on Thursday.

The Indian student was at home in Al Barsha in August this year when the Pakistani delivery man knocked on the door of the apartment to deliver water to her parents.

“He came inside the house and asked for a glass of water,” said the girl. “When I brought him some water, he held my hand and tried to kiss me. I pulled my hand away and screamed at him to get out,” she added.

The delivery man then told her that her parents owed him money for the water that had been delivered.

“He told me that he would pay the amount himself if I gave him a gift, then he pointed to his lips as if to say he wanted to kiss me.”

The girl screamed at him again and he left. She then called her mother to tell her what had happened.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant who admitted he kissed the girl’s hand before offering her Dh100.

The 32-year-old defendant was charged with sexual abuse.