Dubai: A group of four Dubai-based expatriates has been accused of attempted robbery of Dh500,000 from an investor in a fraudulent bitcoin transaction.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the four Ukrainian defendants aged between 28 and 34 years, broke into an office in the Al Barsha area of Dubai and tried to steal the cryptocurrency after attacking the investor and two of his friends.
A 33-year-old Egyptian witness, who was told by the investor and another person to join them in buying the cryptocurrency, said that he went to the office carrying Dh500,000 in cash in a bag. “A man told us to wait until the arrival of the bitcoin seller. As they were getting late, the victim told the man that they would leave, when the door opened and the four Ukrainian suspects came in, attacked the victim and tried to steal the money,” said the Egyptian witness.
The four defendants physically assaulted the victims and sprayed a deodorant directly on to the victims’ faces.
“As the victim raised an alarm, screaming ‘thieves ... thieves’ the attackers couldn’t steal the money and they escaped from the spot,” added the Egyptian witness.
Dubai Police have arrested all the four defendants who were charged with attempted robbery.
The next hearing is scheduled for January 11.