Dubai: A Dubai sales manager has been accused of forging 21 official documents and embezzling Dh787,629 from his company.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday that the 34-year-old Syrian defendant, who was responsible for renewing the company’s trade licence and following up on transactions with government departments, had scammed his company between 2014 to 2017.
According to a 32-year-old Indian official at the company, the defendant used to present fake receipts for government transactions with inflated amounts. “He used to pay for government transactions at different government departments. We discovered the crime when it came to our notice that he had not renewed some of the licences. He collected Dh568,292 from the finance department of the company to pay government fees, but he pocketed the money,” said the Indian official on record. The company discovered that he had also presented fake receipts for transactions and embezzled another Dh218,490.
The defendant admitted to his crime when the owner confronted him and entered into an agreement to return the money. “He issued cheques, but all those cheques bounced,” the official said. Thereafter, a case was registered against him at Bur Dubai Police Station.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant, who is still at large, with forgery and embezzlement.
The next hearing is scheduled for February 24.