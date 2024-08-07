Abu Dhabi: The Security Patrol Development Committee at the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police held a meeting to discuss its efforts and achievements pertaining to the security in the emirate.
The meeting was chaired by Colonel Pilot Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Director of the Patrol Management of the Criminal Security Sector and Chairman of the Security Patrol Development Committee, at the Police Directorate in Abu Dhabi.
Follow up
The meeting reviewed the committee’s efforts to follow up the latest innovations and security solutions to face challenges of the future and the most important achievements of security committees in maintaining security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Colonel Pilot Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan emphasised on the leadership’s interest and continued diligence in providing support and opportunities that enhance the efforts of security personnel to perform their duties professionally.
He also appreciated the officers, rank officers and individuals working in security patrols for diligently performing their duties in promoting and maintaining security in the emirate.
Future security
The meeting also discussed a number of future topics and projects in the security sector They also discussed pioneering role of youth in strengthening national efforts and drawing new course of action that support this sector.
The meeting also discussed vital initiatives and projects of the police force in combating and predicting crime, enhancing traffic safety and safe transportation with the latest systems, managing crises and disasters using advanced AI technologies.