Follow up

The meeting reviewed the committee’s efforts to follow up the latest innovations and security solutions to face challenges of the future and the most important achievements of security committees in maintaining security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Colonel Pilot Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan emphasised on the leadership’s interest and continued diligence in providing support and opportunities that enhance the efforts of security personnel to perform their duties professionally.

He also appreciated the officers, rank officers and individuals working in security patrols for diligently performing their duties in promoting and maintaining security in the emirate.

Future security

The meeting also discussed a number of future topics and projects in the security sector They also discussed pioneering role of youth in strengthening national efforts and drawing new course of action that support this sector.